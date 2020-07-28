Мир Политика Экономика Недвижимость Наследие Общество Россия Наука и техника Культура Религия Туризм Фото Правда ТВ Промокоды
Спорт » Фигурное катание

Российская фигуристка Евгения Медведева рассказала о своем показательном номере Experience. Девушка уточнила, что танец под композицию Людовико Эйнауди посвящен её первым отношениям.

"Многие из вас смотрели на это выступление не под тем углом. Он был о моих первых отношениях. О той боли, которую причиняет тебе любимый человек, покидая тебя в худший период в твоей жизни. И ты понимаешь, что это была просто игра, чтобы он мог почувствовать себя лучше", - написала Медведева в Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Someone in my last post comments asked me “what was your gala number “Experience” about?” And I realized that lots of you was looking at this gala with a really wrong sight. “Experience” was about my first relationships. About a pain when your the most favorite person is leaving you at the worst time of your life and you realize that all was just a game to make him feel better. It’s about the struggle of losing a person but of an anger and feeling helpless at the same time. I had different ends of this number. Depended of a current condition of that relationship. But the last one finished sad. Take a look at my “Experience” with a right eye. Not everything is about career. Real life hits hard too.

Публикация от Evgenia Medvedeva (@medoart2020)

