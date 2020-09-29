Мир Политика Экономика Недвижимость Наследие Общество Россия Наука и техника Культура Религия Туризм Фото Правда ТВ Промокоды
Новости Все >
Танкисты отразили нападение условного противника на командный пункт
Медитация метта делает людей счастливее
Молодые люди пытались ввезти в Краснодарский край килограмм наркотика
ЦБ: просроченные долги россиян составили более триллиона рублей
В Тюмени местный житель крал деньги из офисов фирм и магазинов
Врачи скорой смогут оказывать помощь пациентам без их согласия
Космонавты затопят российский модуль на МКС
Борьба с кибербуллингом попала в учебник по ОБЖ
В Люберцах иностранец угнал иномарку стоимостью миллион рублей

Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон показали новые фото с детьми

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David's upcoming feature film 🎞️ "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet'. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history — further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon ("big tooth'). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island's soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон показали новые фото с детьми

Публикация от Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон часто выходят в свет, принимают участие в благотворительных и официальных мероприятиях, но их поклонникам очень редко удаётся увидеть детей этой красивой пары.

На этот раз герцоги Кембриджские организовали встречу, в которой приняли участие и их дети.

На снимке, сделанном в саду Кенсингтонского дворца, запечатлён известный телеведущий Дэвид Аттенборо, который навестил королевскую семью.

Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон разговаривали с сэром Дэвидом Аттенборо, а их дети гуляли рядом.

Целью визита телеведущего стал показ нового фильма под названием "Дэвид Аттенборо: жизнь на нашей планете".

Ранее "Правда.Ру" писала о том, что принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон испекли булочки для жителей Лондона.

 

 

Последние материалы
В ходе осеннего призыва планируется призвать 128 тысяч новобранцев
Восстановление экономики Китая замедлилось - Bloomberg
Танкисты отразили нападение условного противника на командный пункт
Медитация метта делает людей счастливее
Николай Басков отдыхает на Алтае
Молодые люди пытались ввезти в Краснодарский край килограмм наркотика
Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон показали новые фото с детьми
ЦБ: просроченные долги россиян составили более триллиона рублей
В Тюмени местный житель крал деньги из офисов фирм и магазинов
Врачи скорой смогут оказывать помощь пациентам без их согласия
Популярное
Мир. Новости мира
Зеленский выдвинул "сумасшедший" ультиматум польскому президенту

Владимир Зеленский поставил президенту Польши ультиматум: восстановить захоронение "воинов УПА".

Зеленский выдвинул "сумасшедший" ультиматум польскому президенту
Шэрон Стоун: не американцам судить Россию и её мудрого президента
Интересные Новости
Шэрон Стоун: не американцам судить Россию и её мудрого президента
Российский шоу-бизнес
Кудрявцева назвала гонорар за съёмки в шоу "Секрет на миллион"
Российский шоу-бизнес
Нейросеть нарисовала портреты Пугачёвой и Ротару без пластики
Василий Амирджанов "Глубинное государство" объявило мистическую войну Василий Амирджанов Любовь Степушова Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России? Любовь Степушова Усам Оздемиров Грядет ли в Европе четвертый рейх? Усам Оздемиров
Комментарии
Президент России в числе лауреатов Шнобелевской премии
Дегтярёв предположил причину паводков в Хабаровском крае
Василий Колташов: "COVID19— не главная причина экономического кризиса"
Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России?
Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России?
Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России?
Макрон не смог выговорить фамилию Тихановской
Возможна ли революция в России после Казахстана
Во сколько России обойдется война в Карабахе
Следом за Хабаровском — Иркутск? КПРФ обещает жесткий ответ
Конфликт в Карабахе приведет к русско-турецкой войне?
Конфликт в Карабахе приведет к русско-турецкой войне?
Во сколько России обойдется война в Карабахе
Конфликт в Карабахе приведет к русско-турецкой войне?
Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России?
Конфликт в Карабахе приведет к русско-турецкой войне?
Дегтярёв предположил причину паводков в Хабаровском крае
Потеряем ли мы газопровод из-за Навального
Песков: у Путина сегодня напряжённый рабочий день
Турция начала войну в Карабахе. Что делать России?
Прогноз-2021: ядерный теракт, голод и война
Обратная связь Реклама Карта сайта Архив О проекте
Промокоды Навигатор
Рейтинг@Mail.ru liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Антиопечатка

Copyright © 1999-2020, технология и дизайн принадлежат ООО «Правда.Ру».

Материалы сайта предназначены для лиц старше 18 лет (18+).

Сетевое издание "Правда.Ру" эл № ФС77-72263 от 01 февраля 2018 года, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Учредитель: ООО «ТехноМедиа».
Главный редактор: Новикова Инна Семеновна.
Электронный адрес: home@pravda.ru
Телефон: +7 (499) 641-41-69

Экстремистские и террористические организации, запрещенные в РФ: «АУЕ», «Правый сектор», «Украинская повстанческая армия», «ИГИЛ» (ИГ, Исламское государство), «Аль-Каида», «УНА-УНСО», «Меджлис крымско-татарского народа», «Свидетели Иеговы»... Полный перечень организаций, находящихся под судебным запретом в России, находится на сайте Минюста РФ

Политика конфиденциальности Использование cookie файлов Этическая политика Политика исправлений Политика проверки фактов Политика неназванных источников