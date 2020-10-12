Мир Политика Экономика Недвижимость Наследие Общество Россия Наука и техника Культура Религия Туризм Фото Правда ТВ Промокоды Навигатор
Макгрегор купил яхту за 3 млн долларов

Ирландский боец ММА Конор Макгрегор объявил о покупке редкой яхты. Спортсмен похвастался перед подписчиками в Instagram о приобретении яхты "Ламбоджини".

Стоимость транспортного средства составляет 3 млн долларов. Ирландец стал 12-м человеком в мире, который купил такую яхту. Всего было изготовлено 63 экземпляра.

 
 
 
 
 
The No.12 “McGregor edition” 🛥 @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea” I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper Fucking Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63 #BeyondTheLimits #Proper

